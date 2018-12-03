New Law In Canada Will Take Away License If Drivers Illegally Pass A School Bus

PRINCE EDWARD ISLAND, CANADA (WKRC) – Drivers in one Canadian province can now lose their license if they pass a school bus illegally, according to Canadian news station CBC News.

The new law, which will go into effect on Dec. 8, is in response to a number of incidents in Canada where children are getting hit or nearly getting hit while loading onto or unloading off of a school bus.

The punishment for not stopping for a school bus will include 12 demerit points (up from the current eight demerit points) and a three-month license suspension, as well as a $5,000 fine (up from the typical $1,000 fine.)

There are a set of requirements for drivers in P.E.I. to have their license reinstate, which includes meeting with highway safety officials, paying a $100 reinstatement fee, and taking a defensive driving course within six months of getting their license back. After the completion of those requirements, the driver will then be put on probation.