Oklahoma Police Issue Silver Alert For Missing 69-Year-Old Man

HEAVENER, Okla. (KFSM) — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 69-year-old Oklahoma man who police say is in imminent danger of severe bodily injury or death.

Johnico Robert, 69, was last seen at the Heavener Apartments. The alert was issued by OHP on Monday (Dec. 3) at 1:57 p.m.

Robert has Parkinson’s, Alzheimer’s, diabetes, and high blood pressure. Police also say he has a birthmark on his back that looks like a river and is described as 5’10 180 lbs. with brown eyes and long brown/grey hair.

If you have any information about Robert’s whereabouts, contact the Heavener Police Department at 918-653-2921.