Over Half A Million People Have Signed A Petition To Have “Sweet Victory” Performed At The Super Bowl

(KFSM) — In honor of SpongeBob Squarepants creator, who died recently, a petition to get “Sweet Victory” to be performed at this year’s Super Bowl halftime show on CBS has been started. That petition now has over 600,000 signatures.

“Sweet Victory” is one of many memorable songs from the long-running animated series. It was performed at the Bubble Bowl, the show’s version of the Super Bowl.

SpongeBob’s creator, Stephen Hillenburg, died last Monday of Lou Gehrig’s disease, also known as ALS. He was 57.

“As some of you may or may not know, Stephen Hillenburg—the creator of Spongebob Squarepants—has passed away recently. As a tribute to his legacy, his contributions to a generation of children, and to truly showcase the greatness of this song, we call for Sweet Victory to be performed at the Halftime Show,” organizer Isreal Colunga said on the petition’s webpage.

