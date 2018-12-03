× Semi Carrying Chickens Overturns On Old Highway 64 Near Alma

CRAWFORD COUNTY (KFSM) — A semi carrying chickens overturned on Old Highway 64 southwest of Alma in Crawford County, blocking one lane of the U.S. highway.

According to Arkansas State Police, the driver told investigators that a car pulled out in front of him, and the driver tried to avoid hitting the car. The semi ended up swerving and overturning on the side of the highway, he told state police.

No people were injured in the accident, but several chickens were injured and killed, state police said.

The outside eastbound lane of Old U.S. Highway 64 was closed about 8:40 a.m. while crews worked to clean up the semi wreck and chicken carcasses.