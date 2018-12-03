× Springdale Man Gets Probation For Promoting Prostitution

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A Springdale man was given six years probation for promoting prostitution from an apartment complex last spring.

Justin Kruel, 28, pleaded guilty last month in Washington County Circuit Court to promoting prostitution, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful use of a communication device and failure to appear.

Kruel was also fined $1,000 and ordered to undergo substance abuse treatment.

Kruel faces up to 36 years in prison and a $40,000 fine if he violates his probation.

Springdale police learned in early April that Kruel was running prostitutes from an apartment complex on Christian Avenue, according to an arrest report.

The report states that Kruel’s cell phone had pictures of multiple women and advertisements for prostitution. There was also multiple text message from numerous people negotiating prices for sex, according to the report.

When asked by police what two women were doing at the apartment, Kruel said, “you already know.”

He later acknowledged that they were prostitutes.

After serving a search warrant, the report states detectives found 2 grams of marijuana, a marijuana water pipe, a marijuana pipe with a gas mask, a marijuana grinder and other drug-related items.

They also found a baggie with cocaine residue on a shelf in the bathroom, according to the report.

Detectives said there were multiple text messages on his phone where he facilitated drug deals with other people.