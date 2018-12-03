× Springdale Man Arrested For Alleged Stabbing

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) — A Springdale man is accused of stabbing another man who came to his house to check on a friend.

Mitchel Arnold, 24, was arrested Sunday (Dec. 2) in connection with first-degree battery — a Class B felony.

The man said he was checking on a friend at their home on Emma Avenue, where Arnold came out and stabbed him, according to a preliminary arrest report.

Springdale police said the man suffered a laceration from his chest to his side that tore through the muscle and went down to his ribs. He also cut his hand while trying to grab the knife from Arnold.

The man was listed Monday (Dec. 3) in fair condition at Northwest Medical Center in Springdale, according to a hospital spokeswoman.

Arnold told police he walked outside and saw the man, but didn’t remember anything after that.

Arnold said he and the man don’t get along, and that if he stabbed him, he would’ve used a razor knife he keeps on his belt, according to the report.

Arnold was being held Monday at the Washington County Detention Center on a $5,000 bond. He has a hearing set for Dec. 31 in Washington County Circuit Court.

In Arkansas, Class B felonies are punishable by up to 20 years in prison and a maximum fine of $15,000.