UPDATE: 1 Dead, Several Children Seriously Injured In Charter Bus Crashes Near Benton

SALINE COUNTY, Ark. (WREG) — First responders are on the scene of a charter bus crash that left one child dead.

CBS affiliate THV11 told WREG a charter bus was traveling along I-30 in Saline County early Monday morning when it left the roadway and overturned multiple times. At least one person has been confirmed dead and more than 40 others injured.

The children were between 8 and 10 years old and had chaperones accompanying them on the bus, state police spokesman Bill Sadler said.

“When troopers arrived at the scene, many of the children were already off of the bus,” Sadler said. “Some of them were stunned or had minor injuries.”

The injured were taken to hospitals in Benton and in Little Rock, about 25 miles northeast. Two were airlifted, Sadler said.

THV11 in Little Rock reported that several of the children sustained serious injuries, according to State Police. Several people on the bus were initially trapped, they said.

State police confirmed the bus was carrying a youth football team from Memphis. The team played a championship game in Texas over the weekend and were headed home when the accident happened.

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland took to Twitter on Monday sending his thoughts and prayers to the children and families involved.

“On behalf of all Memphians, our hearts and prayers go out to the Orange Mound children and their families involved in this morning’s tragic bus accident in Arkansas,” he tweeted.

THV11 identified one of the teams on the bus as the Memphis Wolfpack. It appears there were several teams on the bus at the time.

The bus driver survived the incident and is being questioned by investigators.

Arkansas Children’s Hospital said they received over 20 children at its emergency room this morning. Those involved in the crash were also reportedly sent to Baptist Hospital, Saline Memorial, CHI St Vincent and UAMS.

Stay with 5NEWS for the latest updates on this developing story.