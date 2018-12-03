× WATCH: Cold Start To Week

Cold air from the northwest continues to push into the area leaving us with chilly temperatures and wind chills. We’ll stay dry for the first part of the week before another system moves in by Thursday. This will bring more cold weather, and a possible wintry mix.

Afternoon high temperatures will stay in the 30s for Northwest Arkansas and reach the mid 40s in the River Valley. Winds will make it feel colder.

A few sprinkles and showers may fall in the southern River Valley, but we stay dry until Thursday. It's looking more and more likely that precipitation will fall by the end of the week.

With a low-pressure system to our south, a wintry mix, as well as snow, is possible Friday into Saturday. It all depends where the freezing line sets up before we know who will see the winter weather.

-Sabrina