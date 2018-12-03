Youth Football Team’s Bus Crashes Near Benton; 1 Child Killed, More Than 40 Injured

SALINE COUNTY (THV11) — A bus returning a youth football team to Memphis from a championship game in Dallas crashed just west of Benton, Arkansas, killing a child and injuring more than 40 people.

Our Little Rock CBS affiliate, THV11, is on the scene of the crash and reports that the crash has happened at the 111 mile marker where Interstate 30 and Arkansas Highway 70 meet.

Arkansas State Police said most of those injured are children. They have been transported to area hospitals in Little Rock and Benton.

The crash was reported about 2:40 a.m. The bus left the roadway and overturned. The bus driver is alive and is being questioned, state police said.

The team seems to be the Orange Mound Youth Association all-star football team, the Memphis Wolfpack, according to posts on Facebook.