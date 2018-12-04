× Alabama’s Locksley Wins Broyles Award

LITTLE ROCK (KFSM) – Alabama put together one of the most impressive offensive runs in college football history during the 2018 regular season and today their leader was honored as the nation’s top assistant coach.

The Crimson Tide went a perfect 13-0 and averaged 47.9 points per game and first year offensive coordinator Michael Locksley was named the Broyles Award Winner this afternoon in downtown Little Rock.

Locksley took over leading the Alabama offense this season and saw sophomore quarterback Tua Tagovailoa explode into one of the nation’s top prospects at quarterback. Tagovailoa threw for 3,353 yards and 37 touchdowns while seeing limited action in the second half of games as the Crimson Tide posted 12 victories by at least 24 points. The only time Alabama was challenged came in the SEC championship game last weekend as Georgia led 28-14 with just more than 18 minutes of game action remaining before the Crimson Tide scored the game’s final 21 points.

Locksley was one of five finalists as he was joined by Army defensive coordinator Jay Bateman, Mississippi State defensive coordinator Bob Shoop, Clemson co-offensive coordinator Jeff Scott and Notre Dame offensive coordinator Chip Long.

Broyles Award Winners since 2010