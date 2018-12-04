Booneville Preps For State Championship Against Osceola

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BOONEVILLE (KFSM) - It's a moment that's hard to put into words.

"I was like oh heck yes we're going to state," said wide receiver Ethan Dobbs.

In a semifinal game where the lead changed hands seven times, there was a brief moment when it looked like Prescott would score the game-winning touchdown.

Enter: Cam Brasher.

With Prescott driving in the final minutes of the game and Booneville hanging onto a 34-31 lead, the Prescott quarterback slung a pass for what would be the final time this season. Brasher snagged the ball in the endzone for an interception that clinched a spot in the championship game for Booneville.

"It was crazy. Towards the end I got real nervous," Dobbs remembered. "I didn't know what to expect and thank goodness Cam did that."

"I didn't know what to do," added fullback Andrew Robertson. "I turned around and I was in shock.I didn't know what to do. It was just mind blowing."

Now, the Bearcats head to War Memorial for the first time since 2013 to battle for the trophy against Osceola - a team that's gone 13-1 and hasn't been to a state championship in 20 years.

"They are extremely big. Extremely athletic. Extremely fast," head coach Scott Hyatt said of the Seminoles. "They throw the ball a lot. A lot of vertical routes. They run the football too. Defensively, same thing. They're big and fast and can make plays."

But Osceola knows what they're up against in an undefeated Booneville squad.

"They're a well coached team. They're a team that's heavy run and have a very good offensive and defensive line," explained Osceola coach Robert Hooks. "They're very physical. They're going to create some matchup problems for us, but I think if we do what we're capable of doing, we'll come out on top."

"They're a tough team. They play hard-nosed, smash-mouth football," added Osceola safety Ja'marion Veasley. "We're proving that we can play right back with any team in the state. It's going to be who wants it the most. It's going to be a hard fought game."

Coach Hyatt added the game will be tough - but the team is working on keeping positive attitudes.

"You just instill in them - you gotta be patient. You've got to control the football," he said. "Don't get frustrated if we're not breaking big runs and don't turn the ball over."

For the entire Booneville roster, this will be the most important 48 minutes of football they've ever played. But the Bearcats have one last chance to come on big Saturday.

Kickoff for the 3A State Championship is set for 12:05 p.m. on Saturday inside Little Rock's War Memorial Stadium.