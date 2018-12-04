Fayetteville Christmas Lights From The Sky

(Scroll down to see our complete flight at 6PM)

There are Christmas lights everywhere across Northwest Arkansas, but have you ever seen them from the air? FlyARH (formerly Arkansas Helicopters) gave us special access to see the Lights of the Ozarks from 400-500 feet above the ground. If you want to book a Christmas Light Tour with them, check out the links below:

flyARH Official Website: Tap HERE

Fly ARH Facebook: Tap HERE

Check out what aired on 5NEWS!

4PM: Weather Forecasting With Helicopters

5PM: Getting The Helicopter Ready For Take-Off

6PM: 5NEWS Full Flight

-5NEWS Meteorologist Matt Standridge