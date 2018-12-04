Four Teens Captured After Escaping Mansfield Juvenile Treatment Center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANSFIELD (KFSM) -- All four teens who escaped from the Mansfield Juvenile Treatment Center have been captured, according to authorities.

The four teens -- all male -- escaped from the center Monday (Dec. 3) around 6:30 p.m. One boy was caught around 2 a.m. Tuesday (Dec. 4) morning in Hackett after a police chase, said Capt. Philip Pevehouse with the Sebastian County Sheriff's Office.

Mansfield and Hackett public schools were placed on precautionary lock downs Tuesday during the search.

The Mansfield Police Department, Arkansas State Police, Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office, and the Scott County Sheriff’s Office are assisted in the search, Pevehouse said.