GoFundMe Set Up For Van Buren Couple Needing Help Following Tornado

VAN BUREN (KFSM) — A GoFundMe page has been set up for a family whose home was severely damaged in Friday (Nov. 30) night’s storm in Crawford Co.

The Shepherd’s have lived in their Van Buren home for 17 years, the two have been married for 57 years.

Charles Shepherd says the severe weather Friday night struck their home in an instant.

“We was asleep, and it woke us up, the rain woke us up. It was raining pretty hard, and then it got really loud, and then I told her ‘that sounds like hail,’ and all this took place in probably a minute, minute and a half, and about time I said that…it sounded like an explosion. You could hear glass just flying in the house everywhere,” Charles told 5NEWS.

Several windows on their home were busted out, and parts of the roof were torn off.

The family says insurance will not cover all of the expenses needed to get their house back in order. They believe they will have to stay at a motel soon due to the cold weather and their gas being shut off.

If you would like to donate to a GoFundMe page set up to help the Shepherd’s, click here.