Har-Ber Herald Articles Investigating Football Players’ Transfers To Be Reposted Online

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) — The Springdale School District has concluded that the Har-Ber Herald may repost articles online about an investigation into football players’ transfers at the high school.

The initial story was removed from the school’s website, at the administration’s demand, with students claiming school leaders told them it was negative and demeaning.

The investigation into the players’ started when six Har-Ber football players transferred to Springdale High School in 2017. Student journalists pointed out in the article that it’s against school policy for athletes to be recruited, or transfer, just to play for a different team.

Rick Schaeffer with the Springdale School District said:

After continued consideration of the legal landscape, the Springdale School District has concluded that the Har-Ber Herald articles may be reposted. This matter is complex, challenging and has merited thorough review. The social and emotional well-being of all students has been and continues to be a priority of the district.

Students at Har-Ber say the school told them in a letter they are reviewing policies related to the school publication and they cannot print or post online without it going through the district first.