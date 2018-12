ALMA (KFSM) — Jerry Martin was elected Alma’s mayor Tuesday (Dec. 4), defeating Ed Thickston by a close margin in a head-to-head runoff election.

Martin received 419 votes, just over 100 votes more than Thickston who pulled in 317. It’s a margin of 57 percent to 43 percent, with numbers now official.

Martin will replace Keith Greene as mayor of Alma. Greene was elected to serve as mayor of Alma in 2014.