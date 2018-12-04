× Kelly Bryant Announces Transfer To Missouri

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – Kelly Bryant became the most sought after quarterback in college football when he announced that he was leaving Clemson just four games into the 2018 season.

Today Bryant announced he’ll spend his final college season at Missouri.

Bryant took visits to Arkansas, North Carolina, Missouri, Auburn and Mississippi State.

Bryant took an official visit to Arkansas on Oct. 20 and was on hand as the Razorbacks beat Tulsa 23-0. The transfer left that visit with fans excited about potentially landing the quarterback. The quarterback situation at Arkansas will include redshirt freshman Connor Noland, senior Ty Storey and incoming freshman K.J. Jefferson.

Sophomore quarterback Cole Kelley announced he was leaving the Arkansas program on Monday.

In his career at Clemson, Bryant completed 310 of 469 passes for 3,338 yards and 16 touchdowns while adding 987 yards rushing with 16 more scores. Bryant led the Tigers to the 2017 College Football Playoff, where Clemson was beaten by Alabama in the semifinals.

Bryant went 16-2 as a starter for Clemson but was replaced as the Tigers’ starter early this season by freshman Trevor Lawrence. Clemson went undefeated en route to the ACC championship and is the No. 2 seed for this year’s College Football Playoff as they will take on Notre Dame.