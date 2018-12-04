Mike Beebe Defends Asa Hutchinson’s Work Requirement As ‘Pragmatic’ Politics

(TB&P) — Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Beebe defended Gov. Asa Hutchinson’s work requirement for Arkansas Works recipients, while former Gov. Mike Huckabee said President Clinton was more helpful when he needed something for Arkansas than President George W. Bush’s administration was.

The two spoke during a joint appearance celebrating the 20th anniversary of the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement Monday (Dec. 3). Hutchinson spoke briefly at the beginning of the event.

Beebe defended the work requirement, saying Hutchinson needed to include it to maintain political support in the Legislature.

