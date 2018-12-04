× Owner Of Assisted Living Facility Gets Jail Time, Probation For Sexually Assaulting Residents

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) — The owner of an assisted living facility received 75 days in jail and 12 years of probation for sexually assaulting two residents.

Angel Floro, 71, pleaded guilty Monday (Dec. 3) in Benton County Circuit Court to two counts of second-degree sexual assault.

Floro, who owns New Adams House, was arrested in April 2016 in connection with rape and second-degree sexual assault.

A resident told police that Floro entered her room on March 8, 2016, and touched her in a sexual manner, according to Bentonville police.

She said that had happened on two other occasions inside the facility. During the investigation officers said other residents came forward with similar accusations.

Another female resident later told investigators that Floro committed a “deviate sexual act” earlier in March, police said.

According to a police report, she said Floro put his hands down her pants in a breezeway of the building.

Floro told investigators he used to own Blossom Hill Nursing Home in Johnson before it shut down in 2013 due to flooding.

Investigators said family of the victims have been notified of the allegations and they have requested surveillance video from the facilities cameras.

Also, according to the report, residents said that Floro’s wife had approached them about signing a petition to drop the charges against him. Floro’s wife also works at the Adams House.

Judge Brad Karren ordered Floro not to have any contact with the victims or New Adams House. Floro will have to register as a sex offender.