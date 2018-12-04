Stephanie Orman Elected Bentonville Mayor In Runoff Election

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) -- Stephanie Orman was elected Bentonville mayor Tuesday (Dec. 4), defeating Jim Webb by a wide margin in a head-to-head runoff election.

Orman received 3,266 votes, while Webb received 1,873. It's a margin of 63 percent to 37 percent, with numbers official.

Orman and Webb were the last two candidates in what was a five-way race. Current Bentonville mayor Bob McCaslin chose not to run for re-election, he's been serving as the mayor since 2007.

Orman thanked her volunteers, supporters, God, and her family who she says helped her win the race. She told 5NEWS the first thing she'll be doing tomorrow is picking up all of her campaign signs to keep Bentonville beautiful.

"Moving forward we want to make sure we are listening and responding to their needs. I'm excited about that and the opportunity to work with our city employees and move Bentonville forward. From the beginning, I've said I want to make Bentonville the best place in America to live, work, and play and that's what we hope to do."

Orman says her top priorities are infrastructure and bringing the community together.

She was elected to the Bentonville City Council in 2014 and is the director of social media and community involvement with McLarty Daniel Automotive Group.