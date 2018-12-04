× WATCH: Cold Continues

A high pressure system sits to our northwest. This is bringing us northwesterly winds and cold temperatures, but it’s keeping us rain-free. Winds shift from the south for tomorrow warming us up a bit. Another system rolls in at the end of the week possibly resulting in wintry weather and cold temperatures.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Afternoon high temperatures are slightly colder than yesterday, only reaching the upper 30s and low 40s.

The high pressure system to our northwest is sending the cold weather our way.

We're for a few more days. Rain, sleet, and snow is possible Thursday through Saturday. It all depends where the low-pressure system tracks, and where the freezing line sets up.

-Sabrina