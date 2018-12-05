× Bella Vista Water Department Notifying Customers About Second Violation

BELLA VISTA (KFSM) — The Bella Vista Property Owners Association (BVPOA) is notifying customers it has again violated the federal Safe Drinking Water Act, but health officials say there is no immediate health risk from consuming the water.

A quarterly water sample from July through September near the Town Center area showed a trihalomethane level of 83 parts per billion, exceeding the maximum allowed contaminant level of 80 parts per billion under federal law, said Charlie Holt, superintendent for the BVPOA’s Water Department.

THMs are when chlorine, used for disinfection, mix with a naturally occurring organic material in the water, such as leaf decay, according to the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH).

THMs have been linked to liver, kidney and nervous system problems, as well as an increased risk of cancer when exposed over a long period of time.

A quarterly sample taken from April to June showed the same level of THMs, Holt said.

Holt said disinfection by-products (DBPs) like THMs can form during the water treatment process as the water gets older and the chlorine continues to dissipate.

Customers should receive a notice about the violation with their water bill, Holt said.

ADH and POA officials have agreed to relocate the Town Center sample site to an area that sees more water flow, Holt said.

He added that this sample doesn’t accurately represent the quality of water in the utility’s system.

The BVPOA Water Department is overseen by the POA Board of Directors serves roughly 27,000 residents, Holt said. It is not affiliated with the city of Bella Vista.

The utility buys water from the city of Bentonville and Benton-Washington Regional Public Water Authority.