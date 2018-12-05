× Bentonville Christmas Parade

Every year thousands of people line Main Street for one of Bentonville’s favorite Christmas traditions, the annual Christmas Parade. This year will be no different. Join us Saturday December 8th at 11 am at the Bentonville square, watch it live on KXNW, or you can also stream the parade on your device on 5NEWS Live Stream either way this is a wonderful tradition to share with family and friends and you won’t want to miss it. There will be over 80 floats marching down MainStreet to this year’s theme Movies on Mainstreet. Make sure to be on the lookout for the 5NEWS team we will be passing out candy.

Parade Sponsored By: Marie Callender’s, Reddi Wip, Swiss Miss