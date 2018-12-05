× Christa McAuliffe’s Lessons Finally Taught 32 Years After Her Death Aboard Challenger

(CNN) — Christa McAuliffe never got to realize her dream of teaching from space.

The 37-year-old social studies teacher from Boston was selected above nearly 11,000 educators as the primary candidate for the first Teacher in Space Mission. But the Space Shuttle Challenger exploded 73 seconds after launching on January 28, 1986, taking McAuliffe’s life and those of the six astronauts aboard.

McAuliffe’s lessons have remained untaught and forgotten, until now. Astronauts filmed some of her original lessons on the International Space Station, continuing McAuliffe’s legacy 32 years after they were planned. It’s fitting that the two astronauts, Joe Acaba and Ricky Arnold, are both former educators.

The lessons touch on liquids in zero gravity, Newton’s laws, effervescence (bubbles or fizz in liquid) and chromatography, or the separation of a mixture. The first of McAuliffe’s lessons has been completed, and the lesson plans are available through the Challenger Center’s website.

“Filming Christa McAuliffe’s lessons in orbit this year is an incredible way to honor and remember her and the Challenger crew,” said Mike Kincaid, associate administrator for NASA’s Office of Education. “Developed with such care and expertise by Christa, the value these lessons will have as new tools available for educators to engage and inspire students in science, technology, education and math is what will continue to advance a true legacy of Challenger’s mission.”