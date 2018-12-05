Christa McAuliffe’s Lessons Finally Taught 32 Years After Her Death Aboard Challenger

(UNDATED FILE PHOTO) Teacher and space shuttle astronaut, Sharon Christa McAuliffe, is shown in an undated official portrait released by NASA. McAuliffe and the entire Space Shuttle Challenger crew were lost seventy three seconds after launch when a booster rocket failed. (Photo by NASA/Getty Images)

(CNN) — Christa McAuliffe never got to realize her dream of teaching from space.

The 37-year-old social studies teacher from Boston was selected above nearly 11,000 educators as the primary candidate for the first Teacher in Space Mission. But the Space Shuttle Challenger exploded 73 seconds after launching on January 28, 1986, taking McAuliffe’s life and those of the six astronauts aboard.

The shuttle Challenger’s crew, lost more than 30 years ago when the orbiter broke up due to a booster failure 73 seconds after liftoff on Jan. 28, 1986. Back row, left to right: Ellison Onizuka, high school teacher Sharon Christa McAuliffe, satellite engineer Gregory Jarvis and flight engineer Judith Resnik. Front row, left to right: pilot Michael Smith, commander Francis “Dick” Scobee and Ronald McNair. Courtesy NASA

McAuliffe’s lessons have remained untaught and forgotten, until now. Astronauts filmed some of her original lessons on the International Space Station, continuing McAuliffe’s legacy 32 years after they were planned. It’s fitting that the two astronauts, Joe Acaba and Ricky Arnold, are both former educators.

The lessons touch on liquids in zero gravity, Newton’s laws, effervescence (bubbles or fizz in liquid) and chromatography, or the separation of a mixture. The first of McAuliffe’s lessons has been completed, and the lesson plans are available through the Challenger Center’s website.

“Filming Christa McAuliffe’s lessons in orbit this year is an incredible way to honor and remember her and the Challenger crew,” said Mike Kincaid, associate administrator for NASA’s Office of Education. “Developed with such care and expertise by Christa, the value these lessons will have as new tools available for educators to engage and inspire students in science, technology, education and math is what will continue to advance a true legacy of Challenger’s mission.”