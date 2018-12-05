× Felony Fugitive From Wisconsin Who Has Been Evading Arrest For 10 Years Captured In Siloam Springs

SILOAM SPRINGS (KFSM) — Authorities have arrested a felony fugitive from Wisconsin, who has been evading arrest for ten years, that was living in Siloam Springs on Wednesday (Dec. 5).

Detectives were able to identify Kevin Childers aka “Robert Rotondo,” who was working as a personal trainer in the area under the Rotondo name.

Childers has an outstanding warrant stemming from Battery of a Law Enforcement Officer.

Detectives were able to make contact with Childers and take him into custody without incident. His prior criminal convictions consist of Armed Robbery, Battery of a Law Enforcement Officer, Escape Criminal Arrest, Habitual Criminality, and Identity Fraud.

Check back for updates on this developing story as more information is released.