× Former State Representative Jim House Dies In Suspected Tractor Accident

WASHINGTON COUNTY (KFSM) — Former State Representative and 2018 Washington County Judge candidate, Jim House, died Wednesday (Dec. 5) in a reported tractor accident at his home, according to Arkansas State Representative David Whitaker.

Whitaker confirmed House’s death to 5NEWS Wednesday evening.

House served two terms in the Arkansas legislature from 2007 to 2011 serving a portion of south Fayetteville and was the Democratic candidate for Washington County judge this past November.

Stay with 5NEWS for more on this developing story.