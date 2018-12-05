Fort Smith Communications Director Criticized For Comment On ‘Sexist’ City

FORT SMITH (TB&P) — Early Monday (Dec. 3) evening, Fort Smith resident Liz Berry Armstrong posted on the Fort Smith Residents Forum on Facebook: “Looks like Fort Smith Communication’s Director needs a good dose of Fort Smith hospitality. Let’s all give her a warm welcome while she acclimates to all of the hillbillies within us. Gentlemen please remember to not be sexist……how many times do we have to tell you. (Insert sarcasm)”

She then shared a post Karen Santos, Fort Smith’s communications manager, posted on her personal page Monday afternoon, which stated “The day I’ve dreaded is here. I have to go buy a new car. Alone. In one of the most sexist cities in America. Still an Old West Border Town.

“I may need a shot of whiskey & some of Granny Hobbs’ snuff to steel myself for this.”

Armstrong later deleted the post from the resident’s forum page, but posted the original post and the exchange it generated on her personal page along with the post, “Hrhmmm! Seems like the City of Fort Smith Communications Manager needs a hug. Seriously!?. If you think that Fort Smith is one of the sexist cities in America, why would you choose to work for the city.”

