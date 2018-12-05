× Google Fires Up Santa Tracker Site, Offers Games And Activities For Kids

Santa’s Village, featuring the Santa Tracker, is officially live for 2018.

The Google Santa Tracker is part, now in its 15th year, started up about 5 a.m. Wednesday (Dec. 5) morning. The site is an interactive holiday hub where kids can play games, learn coding skills, create artwork, watch short films and participate in other holiday-themed activities.

The site also includes the Santa Tracker, which will show Santa’s location on Christmas Eve (Dec. 24) so kids know when it’s time to get to bed. Prior to that, Santa will share his location on Google Maps so children can track his travels leading up to Christmas.

The site also offers information on how people worldwide celebrate the holidays using Local Guides, Google Earth and Street View.

To visit Santa’s Village online, click here.