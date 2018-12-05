Homeless Man Finds $17,000, Gives It To Food Bank

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SUMNER, Wash. - A homeless man in Washington is being praised for turning in thousands of dollars. He found a bag full of money outside of the Sumner Food Bank. He didn't keep it - in fact, he handed it over to the staff there.

“All of them were like, 'What do we do with it? It was like a hot potato,” Anita Miller, director of Sumner Food Bank, told KCPQ.

Staff at the food bank say Kevin Booth is homeless and has been coming to the food bank for the last five years.

“He leaned over, picked it up, looked in it and he knew it was money. He waited for our person who comes in at 7:30 in the morning. He waited for her, gave it to her and said, 'Somebody left this for you,'” Miller said.

The volunteer staff at Sumner Food Bank called the police. Police held the money for 90 days and since no one claimed it, the food bank was allowed to keep it. Miller says the money will be used to expand the building so they can provide more services to the homeless and families in need.

“The bread box we fill twice a day, first thing in the morning and when we close at three, sometimes in between. We put food out there for them to be able to pick up,” Miller said.

Kevin was given a citizen certificate from the Sumner Police Department and gift cards to the local Fred Meyer, his favorite store. Miller says Kevin only stops by the food bank when he needs to, but she explained why he turned over the money.

“It was a big decision for him because he could use it, but you do not take from somebody else. It would be stealing, and he doesn’t steal,” Miller said.

Miller says the food bank will continue looking out for Kevin. She says it warms her heart that during this season of giving, Kevin showed he had a heart of gold and was thoughtful enough to give back to the food bank.

“It makes you feel good to be able to help him. He helped us in a roundabout way. It’s a wonderful feeling. Trust me, it opened up all of our eyes,” Miller said.