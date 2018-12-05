Infant Liquid Ibuprofen Sold At Walmart, CVS and Family Dollar Recalled

(KTHV) — Several brands of infant liquid ibuprofen are being recalled as they might contain higher — and potentially more dangerous — concentrations of the drug.

New Jersey-based Tris Pharma Inc. is recalling the “Ibuprofen Concentrated Oral Suspension, USP (NSAID) 50 mg per 1.25 mL” product sold and packaged in 0.5 oz. bottles at CVS Pharmacy, Family Dollar and Walmart, according to a news release.

Brand names include CVS Health, Family Wellness and Equate, respectively.

Side effects of higher concentrations of ibuprofen include nausea, vomiting, gastrointestinal bleeding, and other issues. Infants more susceptible to a higher potency could be more at risk of NSAID-associated renal injury, the company says.

Walmart lot numbers include 00717009A (02/19 expiration), 00717015A (04/19 expiration) and 00717024A (08/19 expiration). CVS lot is 00717024A (08/19 expiration) and Family Dollar lot is 00717024A (08/19 expiration).

Tris Pharma has not received any reports of illness with its products, it says.