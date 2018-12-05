× Long Ball Lifts Razorbacks In First True Road Game

FORT COLLINS, CO (KFSM) – As young as the Arkansas roster is and just seven games into the 2018-19 season, the Razorbacks continue to impress in the early going.

Arkansas buried nine 3-pointers in the first 23 minutes of the game and then used a 13-0 run midway through the second half to pull away from Colorado State for the 98-74 win in the Hogs’ first road game of the season. The Razorbacks hit 14-of-28 from 3-point range.

Isaiah Joe is the reigning SEC player of the week after pouring in a career high 34 points against FIU over the weekend, but the difference against the Rams was balance. Arkansas (6-1) had six players finish in double figures, including Joe who had 14 points and was 4-of-7 from 3-point range.

Mason Jones led the Hogs with 16 points and hit four 3-pointers while Daniel Gafford added 12 points and pulled down eight rebounds after being held to just two points in the first half.

The difference in the first half for Arkansas was their bench play as Reggie Chaney and Keyshawn Embery-Simpson combined for 17 points in the first 20 minutes.

Colorado State tried to make things interesting as they went on a 17-2 run that cut the Razorbacks’ lead to 67-60 with 12 minutes left but Arkansas score the game’s next 13 points to put the contest out of reach.

Arkansas will host Western Kentucky on Saturday at 2:30 p.,m. inside Bud Walton Arena.