Overturned Utility Truck Temporarily Blocks U.S. 71 Business Lane In Springdale

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) — A utility truck overturned on U.S. 71 Business where Fayetteville, Johnson and Springdale meet on Wednesday morning, causing traffic headaches as it blocked part of the roadway.

The outside southbound lane was closed temporarily while police and firefighters cleaned up the wreck. Fayetteville police and firefighters responded initially to the accident at U.S. 71B and Main Drive, but the Springdale Police later responded and began directing traffic there.

Police are still investigating the cause of the accident.

Both lanes of U.S. 71 Business southbound have been reopened.