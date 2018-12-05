SBSO Searching For Man Convicted Of Rape, Aggravated Robbery & Kidnapping Who’s Failed To Comply

SEBASTIAN COUNTY (KFSM) — The Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help finding the whereabouts of a man who was convicted of rape, aggravated robbery, and kidnapping which has failed to comply with the reporting requirements of the Sex and Child Offender Registration.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, 65-year-old Rodney Lee Moore missed a court date last spring around March or April, and a gun was found in his house during a check. The Sheriff’s Office returned to Moore’s house after he missed the court date and discovered that he had fled the home.

The offense involving Moore took place in Greenwood area in 1991, where he forcibly abducted an adult female, robbed her and forced her to engage in sexual contact. The Sheriff’s Office says the incident involved Moore having weapons, rope, and condemns in his possession. It’s reported that Moore was also convicted of aggravated robbery against an adult female before the incident in 1991.

Moore is described by the Sheriff’s Office as a 5’7 Caucasian male and weighs approximately 160 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Moore is a Level 4 Offender.

If you have information about Moore’s location, please call the Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office at 479-806-2549 or the River Valley Crimestoppers at (479) 78-CRIME. Those who call Crimestoppers may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.