× Several Cities In Region Elect New Mayors In Runoff Elections

(KFSM) — Residents in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley are waking up with new mayors to run their cities.

None of the incumbents won their runoffs, and several cities had two new candidate from which to choose.

The residents of Cave Springs voted Randall Noblett over incumbent mayor Travis Lee, whose tenure has not been without controversy. Lee often butted heads with members of the City Council as well as the city’s treasurer, Kimberly Hutcheson. Recently, the state Ethics Commission dismissed four ethics complaints filed against Lee by a Cave Springs resident.

In Ozark, incumbent mayor Tommy McNutt lost his runoff election to Roxie Hall.

Alma, Clarksville, Booneville and Goshen all have new mayors without incumbents in the runoff races. In Alma, Jerry Martin pulled in 57 percent of the vote to defeat Ed Thickston. Clarksville’s new mayor will be David J. Rieder Jr., after he also took 57 percent of the vote to defeat Tom Cogan.

Booneville elected Jerry Wilkins to be mayor over opponent Aaron L. Brewer, and in Goshen, Cathy Oliver defeated Zeb Rone 64 percent to 36 percent to become that city’s new mayor.

And in Bentonville, Stephanie Orman defeated Jim Webb for the office of mayor.

For a complete list of election results, click here.