× Springdale Police Looking For Suspect In Armed Robbery

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) —Springdale Police are searching for a man they say robbed a person at gunpoint at a local laundromat early Wednesday (Dec. 5).

The robbery took place about 2 a.m. at the Quick & Clean Laundry at 1602 E. Robinson Ave., according to Springdale Police dispatch.

The suspect is described as a black male wearing a black mask and dark clothing, police said. He was carrying what appeared to be a 9 mm handgun.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Springdale Police Department or Northwest Arkansas Crime Stoppers at (479) 790-TIPS. Those who call Crime Stoppers may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.