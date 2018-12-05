× Teenager Missing Since November Found, Highfill Police Say

HIGHFILL (KFSM) — A teenager who Highfill Police say ran away from the Northwest Arkansas Children’s Shelter has been found safe.

Hailey Marie Hice, 17, fled the shelter in Highfill with a 16-year-old female on Nov. 24, police said. The 16-year-old later returned to the shelter, but Hailey was still missing.

According to Chief Blake Webb of the Highfill Police Department, Hailey was found in rural Franklin County about 11 p.m. Tuesday.

“Hailey is now safe and receiving proper care,” Webb said in a news release.

Webb thanked the media for helping get the word out about Hailey, and said that numerous tips and information from the public helped in finding the teen. Police also thanked the Paris Police Department and the Logan and Franklin County Sheriff’s Offices for their assistance, as well as the FBI field office.