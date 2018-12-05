× WATCH: Frigid Morning, Nice Afternoon

A high-pressure system still sits to our west continuing to send us cold air. Throughout today, the winds will shift and come from the south, warming us up to around normal for the afternoon. Another system moves in Thursday through Saturday. Snow and cold temperatures are likely with this system.

Afternoon high temperatures will feel much warmer than this morning.

A boundary begins to move in tomorrow bringing spotty rain chances.

The major impact will be Saturday as the rain begins to transition to snow. Slick spots are likely.

-Sabrina