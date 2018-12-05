WATCH LIVE: Funeral Takes Place For President George H.W. Bush During National Day Of Mourning

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBS/KFSM) — Former President George H. W. Bush’s funeral will take place today (Dec. 5) in Washington before his body is transported to the grounds of his presidential library for burial.

The funeral will take place about 10:00 a.m. CT, will run for an hour and a half and will include several eulogies, including one by his son and former president, George W. Bush.

U.S. flags at the White House, on all public buildings and grounds, at all military posts and naval stations, on all naval vessels and at U.S. consulates and embassies abroad are flying at half-staff for 30 days, and President Trump, who will attend the funeral with the first lady, also designated Wednesday a national day of mourning.

On Thursday, there will be a memorial for Mr. Bush at St. Martin’s Episcopal Church in Houston — the same church where his wife, Barbara, was memorialized earlier this year. The former president will be buried at his presidential library in College Station, Texas, after a private ceremony later in the afternoon.

Wednesday, Dec. 5 – State funeral, Washington D.C.

11 a.m. – A state funeral for Mr. Bush is held at the National Cathedral in Washington, D.C. CBS News reports that Mr. Bush’s son and former president, George W. Bush, will deliver a tribute, while former first lady Laura Bush will offer a reading. Former Sen. Alan Simpson, R-Wyoming, Mr. Bush’s biographer and historian John Meacham and former Canadian Prime Minister Brian Mulroney will also make tributes during the ceremony.

12:30 p.m. – After the state funeral concludes, Mr. Bush’s casket will depart for Joint Base Andrews and then return to Texas.

5:45 p.m. – A service is held at St. Martin’s Episcopal Church in Houston before Mr. Bush lies in repose until Thursday at 6 a.m.

Thursday, Dec. 6 – Funeral Service in Texas

11 a.m. – A funeral service is held at St. Martin’s Episcopal Church.

6 p.m. – Mr. Bush is buried at his presidential library in College Station, Texas, after a private ceremony.

You can watch the funeral live on KFSM-TV 5NEWS through CBS News.