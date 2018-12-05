Winter Weather Update

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A winter storm system will affect the area on Friday and continue into the weekend.

Travel is expected to become slick and hazardous during this time with the worst occurring on Saturday and Sunday morning.

What We Know

Confidence is higher that wintry precipitation will happen

Significant travel impacts are likely on Saturday

What We Don't Know

How much accumulation and of which type

When the changeover happens

Current probabilities of seeing 2"+ of snow are currently around 70% in NW Arkansas and around 40% in the River Valley.

This will change as new data comes in, and realistic forecast snow totals won't be available until Friday.

-Garrett