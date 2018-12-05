× Woman Arrested After Pouring Hot Grease On Victim During Argument, Police Say

CINCINNATI (FOX8) — A woman was arrested after she allegedly poured hot grease on someone during an argument, WXIX reports.

Charlene Thompson, 61, is charged with felonious assault and endangerment.

Police said Thompson dumped hot grease on someone during an argument on Sunday in the Mt. Airy neighborhood of Cincinnati.

The victim suffered severe burns to their back and arm.

Thompson is being held under a $52,000 bond and has court dates scheduled for Dec. 14 and Dec. 18.