Lincoln Woman Who Escaped Hospital While Deputy Filled Out Paperwork Recaptured At Gas Station

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Authorities said a Lincoln woman escaped from a sheriff’s deputy while he filled out paperwork at a hospital before being recaptured by Fayetteville police.

Elizabeth Asbury, 32, was arrested Tuesday (Dec. 4) in connection with driving while intoxicated, third-degree escape, obstructing governmental operations and resisting arrest.

A Lincoln police officer and Washington County sheriff’s deputy were speaking to Asbury about 4:42 p.m. near Sugar Hill Road and Sugar Hill Cutoff, where a caller had reported a wreck.

Both officers said Asbury was swaying and smelled of alcohol, but she denied consuming any drinks, according to an arrest report.

Asbury requested a medical evaluation while en route to the Washington County Detention Center, so the deputy drove her to Washington Regional Medical Center.

While filling out paperwork, Asbury left her room and went undetected by nursing staff into Her Health Clinic, which is attached to the hospital, according to the report.

From there, Asbury left the building and walked down Gregg Avenue. The deputy alerted Fayetteville police, but Asbury had taken off down a trail.

She resisted arrest but was taken into custody by Fayetteville police, according to the report.

Asbury is free on an $11,070 bond. She has a hearing set for Dec. 31 in Washington County Circuit Court.