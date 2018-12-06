Arkansas Medical Marijuana Commission Member To Resign

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A member of the Arkansas Medical Marijuana Commission says he plans to resign, leaving the five-member commission with two members to start the new year as the terms of two other commissioners are ending.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that James Miller has submitted a letter of resignation to state Senate President Pro Tem Jonathan Dismang, who appointed him.

Miller is halfway through a four-year term and said he intended to serve for two years, but drew the longer term after being appointed. Miller said he plans to focus more time on his family and his job as a lobbyist.

Miller said he believes “the most important and difficult work of the commission has been done.”

Licenses to cultivate marijuana were issued in July and licenses to dispense the drug are expected later this month.