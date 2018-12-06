× Athletics, Extra-Curricular Events At Bentonville, Fayetteville On Saturday Cancelled Due To Weather

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) — All extra-curricular activities and sporting events in the Bentonville School District scheduled for Saturday have been cancelled, the school district announced on Thursday.

The cancellations are due to the impending winter storm forecast for the weekend, they said.

The school district made the announcement on social media. They did not say when or if any of the activities would be rescheduled or made up.

Also, the Fayetteville School District said the basketball tournament games scheduled for Saturday have been cancelled, according to Steve Janski, spokesman.