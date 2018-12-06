Drag Queen To Read Children’s Stories At UAFS, Ark. Senator Questions Event

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — The University of Arkansas Fort Smith is hosting ‘Drag Queen Storytime’ featuring Miss Chloe Jacobs, Miss Gay Arkansas America 2018, for students and people of all ages to de-stress ahead of final exams. But Arkansas Sen. Jason Rapert is questioning why the event is being paid for with taxpayers dollars on state-owned property.

The storytime event will be held at the UAFS Boreham Library on Friday, December 7 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Activities include readings from children’s books from Miss Jacobs, dancing, coloring, and light refreshments will be served. It’s sponsored by Pride@UAFS and the River Valley Equality Center.

In a Facebook post, Sen. Jason Rapert, the Co-Chair of the ALC Higher Education Committee, said he was “apologizing to the citizens of Arkansas for the ridiculous waste of taxpayer funds by UAFS for promoting this rubbish,” and “UAFS will certainly be given an opportunity to explain themselves before our legislative committee soon.”

When asked if taxpayer money was being used for the event, John Post with UAFS responded, “This event was coordinated by a registered student organization on our campus, and no taxpayer or university dollars were used to bring the speaker to the storytime event.”

5NEWS reached out to Sen. Rapert about UAFS not using taxpayer dollars for the event, he sent us the following statement: