× Drug Case Dismissed Against Mercy Doctor, Wife Pleads Guilty

PINEVILLE, Mo. (KFSM) — A drug case against a Mercy cardiologist was dismissed while his wife received five years probation after pleading guilty to a possession charge.

Dr. Robert J. Stuppy, 60, and Becky Kay Stuppy, 65, were arrested in September for reportedly growing more than 16 pounds of marijuana at their Pineville home, according to the McDonald County Sheriff’s Department.

Becky Stuppy pleaded guilty Nov. 30 in McDonald County Circuit Court to one count of possession of a controlled substance, a Class D felony covering any substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana.

The McDonald County prosecutor’s office confirmed Robert Stuppy’s case was dismissed Nov. 19 but declined further comment.

Mercy Hospital Northwest Arkansas suspended Dr. Stuppy indefinitely after his arrest, but a spokesman didn’t say Thursday (Dec. 6) whether he’d been reinstated.

The hospital had also relieved Dr. Stuppy of all clinical and administrative duties pending an internal review.

Sheriff’s deputies set up three motion-activated cameras on the suspected grow site earlier this month and went to retrieve them on Sept. 21, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Deputies recovered one camera, which allegedly showed the Stuppys harvesting the plants on Sept. 14 and Sept. 15 and taking the other two cameras.

Deputies later searched the home and found roughly 16.1 pounds of marijuana, a .357 magnum revolver and ten rifles locked in a safe room hidden behind a bookshelf, according to the affidavit.