Fort Smith Man Missing Since November Found In Neighboring State

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — A Fort Smith man missing since early November has been found, according to the Fort Smith Police.

Jerry Cunningham was reported missing on Nov. 5. Police said he was found safe in a neighboring state. Police did not say which state.

Cunningham had been renting a room in Fort Smith and was last seen when he paid his rent on Oct. 1. He always paid his rent at the first of each month without delays, police said. When his room was checked, his belongings were still there.

Cunningham doesn’t have a vehicle or family in the area, police said at the time. It’s unclear how he got to the neighboring state.

Police thanked the public for the helping to spread the word about Cunningham.