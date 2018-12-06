× Golden Globe Awards 2019: ‘Vice,’ ‘A Star Is Born’ Lead Nominations List

(CBS News) — “Vice” led the nominations for the 2019 Golden Globe Awards with six nominations, including best actor, best actress and best director nods, though the film did not pick up a nomination for best picture. “Green Book,” “The Favourite” and “A Star is Born” tied with five nominations, while “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story” led the nominations in the TV categories, with four nods.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced the nominations for the 2019 Golden Globe Awards on Thursday morning. Terry Crews, Danai Gurira, Leslie Mann and Christian Slater joined HFPA President Meher Tatna, executive producer Barry Adelman and Isan Elba, daughter of Idris Elba and this year’s Golden Globe ambassador to make the announcement.

Tatna announced that the Globes will have a new award that will “recognize the highest level of achievement in [television],” similar to the Globes’ Cecil B. DeMille Award. She said that honorees will be selected based on their accomplishments and influence on the television industry.

The nominations announcement kicked off with a minor hiccup when she said that Christian Slater would be announcing the first awards. Slater prematurely took the stage and said, “I heard my name and I jumped up!” before sitting back down. He returned to announce the first nominations.

NBC announced on Wednesday that “Killing Eve” star Sandra Oh and “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” star Andy Samberg will co-host the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards. The Golden Globes are set to air live on January 6 on NBC at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT from the Beverly Hilton.

The Golden Globes kick off the race to the Oscars. The awards are voted on by members of the HFPA.

MOVIES

Best motion picture, drama

“Black Panther”

“BlacKkKlansman”

“Bohemian Rhapsody”

“If Beale Street Could Talk”

“A Star is Born”

Best actress in a motion picture, drama

Glenn Close, “The Wife”

Lady Gaga, “A Star is Born”

Nicole Kidman, “Destroyer”

Melissa McCarthy, “Can You Ever Forgive Me?”

Rosamund Pike, “A Private War”

Best actor in a motion picture, drama

Bradley Cooper, “A Star is Born”

Willem Dafoe, “At Eternity’s Gate”

Lucas Hedges, “Boy Erased”

Rami Malek, “Bohemian Rhapsody”

John David Washington, “BlacKkKlansman”

Best motion picture, musical or comedy

“Crazy Rich Asians”

“The Favourite”

“Green Book”

“Mary Poppins Returns”

“Vice”

Best actor in a motion picture, musical or comedy

Christian Bale, “Vice”

Lin-Manuel Miranda, “Mary Poppins Returns”

Viggo Mortensen, “Green Book”

Robert Redford, “The Old Man and the Gun”

John C. Reilly, “Stan and Ollie”

Best actress in a motion picture, musical or comedy

Emily Blunt, “Mary Poppins Returns”

Olivia Colman, “The Favourite”

Elsie Fisher, “Eighth Grade”

Charlize Theron, “Tully”

Constance Wu, “Crazy Rich Asians”

Best motion picture, animated

“Incredibles 2”

“Isle of Dogs”

“Mirai”

“Ralph Breaks the Internet”

“Spiderman: Into the Spider-verse”

Best motion picture, foreign language

“Capernaum,” Lebanon

“Girl,” Belgium

“Never Look Away,” Germany

“Roma,” Mexico

“Shoplifters,” Japan

Best supporting actress, any motion picture

Amy Adams, “Vice”

Claire Foy, “First Man”

Regina King, “If Beale Street Could Talk”

Emma Stone, “The Favourite”

Rachel Weiss, “The Favourite”

Best supporting actor, any motion picture

Mahershala Ali, “Green Book”

Timothee Chalamet, “Beautiful Boy”

Adam Driver, “BlacKkKlansman”

Richard Grant, “Can You Ever Forgive Me?”

Sam Rockwell, “Vice”

Best director, motion picture

Bradely Cooper, “A Star is Born”

Alfonso Cuaron, “Roma”

Peter Farrelly, “Green Book”

Spike Lee, “BlacKkKlansman”

Adam McKay, “Vice”

Best screenplay, motion picture

Alfonso Cuaron, “Roma”

Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara, “The Favourite”

Barry Jenkins, “If Beale Street Could Talk”

Adam McKay, “Vice”

Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie and Peter Farrelly, “Green Book”

Best original score, motion picture

Marco Beltrami, “A Quiet Place”

Alexandre Desplat, “Isle of Dogs”

Ludwig Goransson, “Black Panther”

Justin Hurwitz, “First Man”

Mark Shaiman, “Mary Poppins Returns”

Best original song, motion picture

“All the Stars,” “Black Panther”

“Girl in the Movies,” “Dumplin'”

“Requiem for a Private War,” “A Private War”

“Revelation,” “Boy Erased”

“Shallow,” “A Star is Born”

TELEVISION

Best television series, drama



“The Americans”

“Bodyguard”

“Homecoming”

“Killing Eve”

“Pose”

Best actor in a television series, drama

Jason Bateman, “Ozark”

Stephan James, “Homecoming”

Richard Madden, “Bodyguard”

Billy Porter, “Pose”

Matthew Rhys, “The Americans”

Best actress in a television series, drama

Caitriona Balfe, “Outlander”

Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Sandra Oh, “Killing Eve”

Julia Roberts, “Homecoming”

Keri Russell, “The Americans”

Best television series, musical or comedy

“Barry”

“The Good Place”

“Kidding”

“The Kominsky Method”

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Best actress in a TV series, musical or comedy

Kristen Bell, “The Good Place”

Candice Bergen, “Murphy Brown”

Alison Brie, “Glow”

Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Debra Messing, “Will & Grace”

Best actor in a TV series, musical or comedy

Sasha Baron Cohen, “Who is America”

Jim Carrey, “Kidding”

Michael Douglas, “The Kominsky Method”

Donald glover, “Atlanta”

Bill Hader, “Barry”

Best limited series or motion picture made for television

“The Alienist”

“The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”

“Escape at Dannemora”

“Sharp Objects”

“A Very English Scandal”

Best actress in a limited series or motion picture made for TV

Amy Adams, “Sharp Objects”

Patricia Arquette, “Escape at Dannemora

Connie Britton, “Dirty John”

Laura Dern, “The Tale”

Regina King, “Seven Seconds”

Best actor in a limited series or motion picture made for TV

Antonio Banderas, “Genius: Picasso”

Daniel Bruhl, “Alienist”

Darren Criss, “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story””Escape at Dannemora”

Benedict Cumberbatch, “Patrick Melrose”

Hugh Grant, “A Very English Scandal”

Best supporting actor in a series, limited series or motion picture made for television

Alan Arkin, “The Kominsky Method”

Kieran Culkin, “Succession”

Edgar Ramirez, “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”

Ben Whishaw, “A Very English Scandal”

Henry Winkler, “Barry”

Best supporting actress in a series, limited series or motion picture made for television

Alex Bornstein, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Patricia Clarkson, “Sharp Objects”

Penelope Cruz, “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”

Thandie Newton, “Westworld”

Yvonne Strahovski, “The Handmaid’s Tale”