CENTERTON (KFSM) — A head-on collision shut down a highway in Benton County on Thursday (Dec. 6).

Emergency crews and Arkansas State Police responded to the area in Centerton along State Highway 72, approximately 0.2 miles east of State Highway 102, and truck and a car collided.

Officials said there were injuries in the crash, but have not released any other details at this time.

ASP has reopened State Highway 72 since the crash.