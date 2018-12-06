Lady Bears Roll, Southside Falls In Tournament Of Champions

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM) - Much like every other tournament scattered across the region, the Taco Bell Tournament of Champions has had to alter their schedule due to the potential winter weather moving into the area.

Instead of a three day tournament, the 22nd installment of the girls basketball tournament was shortened to just two days.

Northside rolled past East Central (Okla.) 57-31 while Southside fell to Ponca City 68-31. Howe also dropped their opener to Bishop Miege 74-62 and Moore (Okla.) topped Van Buren 51-39.

Here's an updated schedule for Friday's games:

Ponca City vs Bishop Meige, 3:30 pm

Moore vs Northside, 5:00 pm

Van Buren vs East Central, 6:30 pm

Howe vs Southside, 8:00 pm