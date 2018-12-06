Local Stores Preparing For Winter Weather

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) - People in Northwest Arkansas are getting a head start stocking up on supplies for the winter weather expected to impact our area this weekend.

"You wait until the last minute, and there's nothing there," said shopper Stephanie Berry.

"It's starting to pick up," added Bentonville Harps Store Manager Don Harris. "Figured tomorrow would be the crazy day."

Getting ready for a storm doesn't only mean prepping your car and prepping your house, but prepping your pantry.

"They seem to always like milk, bread, and eggs," Harris explained. "Of course, then there's also the wine and beer."

With poor road conditions ahead, shoppers say now is the time to make sure they have all the essentials, so there is no need to venture out of the house if things do get bad.

"Water and stuff to eat because if I can't get out on the roads I don't want to be going 'I never have nothing in the refrigerator,'" Berry said.

Stores are also trying to do their part to make sure you can get what you need ahead of the weather.

"We have extra staff coming. We try to order things that we know people are going to want," Harris assured. "We've ordered ahead on bread, milk, ice melt, chili fixings, soup fixings, things that people like when they're stuck in the house."

With rain starting tomorrow that is expected to turn into snow on Saturday, now is the time to stock up on all of those supplies that you might need to help get through the weekend.